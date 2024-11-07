ATP Finals: Sinner, Medvedev In Nastase Group; Alcaraz, Zverev, Casper Ruud To Battle In Newcombe Group

(MENAFN- IANS) Turin (Italy), Nov 7 (IANS) Top seed Jannik Sinner and 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev have been placed in the same group for the ATP Finals, it was revealed at the draw conducted here on Thursday. Fifth seed Taylor Fritz and debutant Alex de Minaur will join them in the Ilie Nastase Group.

Second seed Alexander Zverev and this year's Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will headline the John Newcombe Group, which also will feature 2022 Turin finalist Casper Ruud and five-time qualifier Andrey Rublev.

Home favourite Sinner made a memorable run to the championship match in front of his home fans at the Inalpi Arena last year and will try to go one step further in this edition as the top seed and No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings. Two of the eight singles competitors have lifted the trophy before. Zverev (2018, 2021) and Medvedev (2020) have both earned the ultimate championship in the sport.

Before the draw was revealed, both Sinner and Medvedev hit the courts on Thursday. Having reached Turin, former ATP Finals champion Medvedev ramped up his preparations for the prestigious year-end event when he hit on centre court at the Inalpi Arena.

Placed No. 4 player in the ATP Rankings, he looked in a relaxed mood as he practised with Norwegian 18-year-old Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in front of a crowd of Italian youngsters. Medvedev triumphed in the ATP Finals in 2020 and is making his sixth consecutive appearance at the event. The 28-year-old arrives in Turin holding a 45-19 record in the season.

Also on Thursday, Italian star Sinner continued to adjust to the conditions when he hit with American sparring partner Andres Martin. The World No. 1 fell short of Novak Djokovic in last year's championship-match clash in Turin but will be eager to go one further this time around.

The draw (seedings in bracket):

Ilie Nastase Group: Jannik Sinner (1), Daniil Medvedev (4), Taylor Fritz (5), Alex de Minaur (7)

John Newcombe Group: Alexander Zverev (2), Carlos Alcaraz (3), Casper Ruud (6), Andrey Rublev (8).