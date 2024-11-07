Rajasthan Bypolls: First Phase Of Home Voting Completed In Five Constituencies

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) The first phase of home for voters above 85 years of age and disabled voters in five constituencies for the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan was completed on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that a total of 3,193 voters above 85 years of age and with more than 40 per cent disability in all the Assembly constituencies have been given this facility of home voting.

Out of these, ballot papers have been issued to 2,983 voters so far, out of which 2,097 elderly and 785 Divyang people have voted using this facility.

Mahajan said that a total of 67 voters were found absent from their homes in various assembly constituencies so far, for whom home voting will be conducted on 9 and 10 November in the second phase.

He further added that 34 other voters have died after applying for home voting.

According to the data received from the returning officers of the respective Assembly constituencies, the highest voting for home voting so far has taken place in the Deoli-Uniyara Assembly constituency, where a total of 564 voters have exercised their franchise.

Similarly, 525 voters in Salumber, 501 in Jhunjhunu, 399 in Khinvsar, 370 in Dausa, 308 in Chaurasi and 215 voters in Ramgarh have cast their votes through ballot paper from home.

Bypolls are scheduled in Rajasthan for seven seats on November 13 in Assembly constituencies including Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Chorasu, Salumber, Jhunjhunu and Khinvsar.