Central Ohio Voters Approve Issue 47, Paving The Way For A Modernized COTA Transit System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Levy passage will provide improved transit, five rapid transit lines and hundreds of miles of sidewalks, bikeways and trails

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) expressed its appreciation to voters for approving Issue 47, which provides essential funding to support LinkUS, Central Ohio's growth and mobility initiative. Placed on the Nov. 5 ballot by COTA, in partnership with the City of Columbus, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, the sales tax levy will allow COTA to increase service by 45%, introduce rapid transit to Central Ohio, and build 500 miles of sidewalks, trails, and bike paths.

"This is a pivotal moment for COTA and the entire Central Ohio region,” said COTA President/CEO Monica Téllez-Fowler.“With the passage of Issue 47, we are empowered to make significant investments in our transit system that will improve access, equity, and sustainability for everyone. I want to thank the voters for trusting in our vision and for recognizing the importance of a modernized transit system to meet the needs of our growing community."

The levy will allow COTA to increase transit services by 45%, adding eight new COTA//Plus on-demand zones and improving or creating 14 transit lines over the next five years. Within the same timeframe, three new Bus Rapid Transit lines will provide service every 15 minutes or less, offering faster, more reliable transit options. At least two additional rapid transit lines will be announced in the future.

"Issue 47's approval reflects Central Ohio's shared commitment to building a connected, vibrant, and equitable region,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.“LinkUS will expand COTA service and help build hundreds of miles of new sidewalks, trails and bikeways to ensure Columbus continues to grow in a way that serves everyone. I'm grateful to the community for supporting this important step toward a more prosperous future."

“The passage of Issue 47 is the first chapter in a book they will write decades from now about how Columbus, Ohio defied the odds to grow in a way that lifted everyone up,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.“These investments in mass transit and pedestrian and bike infrastructure will help us pivot from the car-centric, low-density sprawl of our past and toward a sustainable, equitable future where opportunities are within reach for everybody.”

LinkUS will help fuel Central Ohio's economic growth by connecting people to jobs, supporting local businesses, and attracting new investment. With expanded transit services, improved accessibility, and safer, more connected neighborhoods, LinkUS will create a thriving, accessible region that appeals to businesses and residents alike.

“I'm excited to see that Franklin County voters recognize the growth challenges our community faces and the steps needed to create a safe, equitable, and economically viable environment,” said Franklin County Commission President Kevin L. Boyce.“The approval of LinkUS, Issue 47, will establish a modern transit system that our community has yet to experience, ensuring dignity and a collective response to the needs of every resident and business owner.”

A portion of the sales tax revenue generated by the levy will fund over 500 miles of sidewalks, bikeways, and trails, with an annual investment of $60 million. These projects will improve pedestrian safety, creating more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods. Eighty-three projects are proposed across 35 cities, villages, and townships in the first five years, ensuring that every community benefits from enhanced transportation options.

This is a win for all of Central Ohio,” said MORPC Executive Director William Murdock.“Not only will never again have to say we are the largest city in the nation without rapid transit, but every community in our region will have safer sidewalks, trails and bike paths that will better connect them to their neighbors and COTA. LinkUS will help create a more connected region, with better access to opportunities for all."

COTA West Broad St. Bus Rapid Transit Line COTA LinkUS Includes Sidewalks, Trails and Bikeways

