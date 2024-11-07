Network News Anchor Ann Karrick To Appear At The CT Film & TV Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ann Karrick, VIP InterviewerWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ann Karrick , currently with Fox News and formerly with CBS News Radio, is one of the VIP Interviewers at this year's CT & TV (formerly FIM, Film Industry Mixer).Karrick will interview several emerging or established players in the film and television industry, during the 2024 conference at Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, November 9th.“This is at least my fourth time working with the event as a VIP Interviewer. It's a great way to give back to the industry, and showcase new emerging talent,” says Karrick.“The energy and enthusiasm of those in attendance is undeniable; it's great to have this event back on the calendar after its hiatus, and rebranding.”The CT Film & TV Conference 24 is a large networking and educational event serving Connecticut and surrounding areas. It takes place this year on Saturday November 9th at Goodwin University from 4-10pm.Attendees can learn about pathways into film and television unions, new studios creating jobs now, and all of the jobs available on upcoming multi-million dollar films coming to Connecticut -- all while meeting hundreds of other professionals in the film and TV industry.The conference is hosted by the nonprofit, Connecticut Film and Television Alliance, to help bring together industry professionals, filmmakers, crew members and actors.For more details about the November event, visit: registration/Use code CTFILMGROUPS20 if registering to attend.

