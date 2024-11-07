JASCI Software Recognized In Gartner® Hype Cycle For Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024 Report In Two Categories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gartner Hype Cycle Recognizes JASCI's Robotics Orchestration Software

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JASCI Software , a leader in cutting-edge solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition in two categories of Gartner 2024 Hype Cycle for Chain Execution Technologies.We believe that this recognition highlights JASCI's continued innovation and its role in advancing the supply chain capabilities of companies in the fast-paced world of eCommerce and wholesale distribution.Category 1: Multiagent Orchestration Platform for Warehouse RoboticsGartner has identified JASCI Software as Sample Vendor in the emerging Multiagent Orchestration Platforms (MAO) category.Why This Matters to us: For companies looking to scale their operations, especially in eCommerce and wholesale distribution, JASCI's MAO platform offers the ability to coordinate and optimize tasks across a variety of robotic systems, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.Category 2: Warehouse Execution SystemsJASCI Software has also been recognized as a Sample Vendor in Warehouse Execution Systems (WES).Why This Matters to us:In today's competitive landscape, where rapid order fulfillment is crucial, JASCI's WES allows companies to manage both automated and manual processes in real-time, ensuring that every aspect of the warehouse operates at peak efficiency.Craig Wilensky, CEO of JASCI Software, commented on the recognition:"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner in two pivotal categories within the 2024 Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies. We believe that this recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and our mission to redefine how companies approach automation and orchestration in their supply chains. As the demands of eCommerce and wholesale distribution continue to evolve, JASCI remains committed to providing the cutting-edge technology our customers need to stay ahead of the curve and deliver operational excellence."Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024, By Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, 25 June 2024.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About JASCI Software ( )JASCI Software is a leading provider of AI-driven supply chain solutions, delivering transformative technology to eCommerce and wholesale distribution companies worldwide. With a focus on innovation, JASCI continues to lead the industry in automation and orchestration, helping businesses achieve unparalleled operational efficiency.

