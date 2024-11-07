Victor Allen And Ron May Have Integrated Leadership Principles With Project Management Techniques In Their New Book

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Huron, Michigan – 7,November,2024 - Achieving success has become an extreme in the ever-evolving business world, as deadlines and budgets are more limited than before. Given these present challenges, Project Management Professional (PMP) Victor Allen and CEO of May Group, Ron May (PMP) have compiled a comprehensive resource to redefine project leadership through a balanced approach focused on technical and leadership skill.

Their new book, "Mastering Project Management: A Guide for Leading," is not just a theoretical guide but a practical resource that empowers project managers to tackle challenges and deliver successful results, regardless of scope, budget, or time constraints. It serves as a beacon of guidance for those navigating the highly competitive world of project management.

In "Mastering Project Management," Allen and May explain project management's dual nature, recognizing it as both an art and a science. The book also elaborates on essential project management skills such as planning, scheduling, metrics, quality control, and soft-skills required for stakeholder satisfaction and project team building. In addition, they focus on, communication, relationship-building, and political navigation - all of which are indispensable tools for modern-day project managers.

"With today's complex projects, the stakes have never been higher," said Victor Allen. "Projects that don't meet customer expectations, even if completed on time and within budget, can still be deemed unsuccessful. By mastering project management's technical and relational aspects, project leaders can drive toward outcomes that exceed stakeholder expectations and leave a lasting impact."

Through this comprehensive resource, Allen and May aim to equip project managers with the necessary tools to navigate the intricacies of project management, fostering a harmonious balance between technical proficiency and interpersonal prowess, ultimately enabling them to deliver exceptional results that surpass leadership.

Mastering Project Management: A Guide for Leading is now available on Amazon.

About the Author

Victor Allen:

Victor Allen, hailing from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, emerged from a modest upbringing marked by hard work and traditional values. Victor, an alumnus of Lawrence Technological University with a degree in Management Information Systems and an MBA, has taught graduate courses for over 25 years. Prior to this book, he authored another project management book and shared insights at conferences, embodying a commitment to hard work, integrity, and continuous learning. With over 35 years of experience in project management, Victor has excelled as a Project Manager, Program Manager, and PMO Director.

Ron May:

Ron May, a native of Port Huron, Michigan, has lived in Rochester Hills, Michigan, for over 30 years and is an innovative and inquisitive leader with a diverse background. Ron pursued his education at esteemed institutions: The University of Michigan, Pennsylvania State, Youngstown State, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, and Oakland University. Throughout his career, he has occupied diverse roles, gathering valuable insights into science, project management, business, and leadership.

As the CEO, owner, and consultant with May Technology Group, May advises clients on technical and business matters, supports education, and co-developed a red light theory product business. He serves as an Executive in Residence at the Ross Business School Center for Positive Organizations, University of Michigan.

As an author, May has contributed to and written chapters for publications, including "The Human Side of Enterprise" and "Lenses of Leadership: A Call to Action." He has also co-authored with Victor Allen "Project Management for Experienced Project Managers" and authored "Blue Black Water," a leadership novel.



Website:

User :- Victor Allen

Email :...

Url :-