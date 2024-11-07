Eclipse Foundation Launches Public Mainnet With A Novel Solana Virtual Machine Chain On Ethereum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eclipse Foundation opens Eclipse mainnet with topflight projects already live in the network's vibrant ecosystem, with users across and Ethereum's community

today announced the public mainnet launch of Eclipse, the first SVM L2 built on Ethereum, combining Solana's high-speed, parallel execution capabilities with Ethereum's security and extensive liquidity. Developers can build on Ethereum, gaining access to the network's extensive community of users and assets, while leveraging the scaling capabilities and UX of the Solana Virtual Machine. Eclipse eliminates fragmentation in the market that has historically forced developers and users to choose between the two leading ecosystem options.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Eclipse's mission to serve the Ethereum and Solana communities as a bridge between two of the most influential ecosystems in the blockchain space. Since the launch of the Eclipse mainnet for developers last month, the Eclipse ecosystem has seen remarkable progress, adding the likes of Orca, Save, Nucleus, and other top projects into the network. Moreso, Eclipse offers sixty decentralized apps and service providers live at launch across various sectors such as DeFi, consumer, and gaming.

Developers building on Eclipse can take advantage of the high scalability, low transaction costs, and composability to build novel onchain applications.

"The launch of Eclipse mainnet marks a pivotal moment for developers in the blockchain space," said Vijay Chetty, CEO of Eclipse. "Eclipse is uniquely positioned as the first solution to bridge the gap between Solana and Ethereum, offering a powerful platform that caters to both communities. Our goal is to empower developers from both ecosystems to build and scale their dApps like never before, unlocking new opportunities across the largest networks in the industry."

Several issues including scaling challenges, fragmentation of state and liquidity, and lack of interoperability solutions have caused fragmentation for Ethereum, where developers and users often face trade-offs when choosing between networks. Eclipse resolves this fragmentation by offering a Layer-2 solution that leverages the best of both worlds and re-unifies Ethereum's users and liquidity into a single scalable blockchain. Eclipse empowers dApp developers to scale their applications efficiently while tapping into Ethereum's liquidity, offering both ecosystems a more powerful and connected future.

The launch of Eclipse's public mainnet is just the beginning of its broader vision. As the network continues to grow, Eclipse plans to further drive network performance improvements through core virtual machine research and cement itself as a critical point between Ethereum and Solana. With a rapidly expanding suite of decentralized applications and growing partnerships, Eclipse is poised to become a critical player in the future of Ethereum scalability and expansion of the Solana Virtual Machine.

About Eclipse

Eclipse is Ethereum's first L2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, combining the speed of Solana with the liquidity of Ethereum. This novel architecture enables a high-performance L2, with access to Ethereum's liquidity, while maintaining the hard constraint of verifiability. Our mission is to be the best place for dApps, thereby accelerating a future of crypto-enabled products. Eclipse gives developers a general-purpose L2 capable of massive scale that can power the next generation of decentralized applications.

