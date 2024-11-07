(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Niro EV. The all-electric crossover continues to offer a combination of efficiency, and DC fast-charging compatibility that commuters demand.

Equipped with a 64.8 kWh battery, the Niro EV is rated at an EPA-estimated 253 miles of range1. Continue Reading







Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Niro EV The 2025 Niro EV retains its extensive list of features while adding even more technology. Rear seatbelt pre-tensioners are now standard on both trims, with the Wave trim receiving Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear with Parallel Exit as an additional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2. Pricing is as follows for the 2025 Niro EV:

Pricing - MSRP 3

(excludes $1,375 destination)

Niro EV Wind $39,600 Niro EV Wave $44,600

Major updates for 2025:

All trims:

Standard rear seatbelt pre-tensioners

Niro EV Wind:



Larger 10.25-inch instrument cluster Rotary dial transmission controller

Niro EV Wave:



Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear (BCA-R)

10-way power front passenger seat

Head Up Display (HUD)4

HomeLink®5 (button located on rearview mirror)

Available Parking Collision Avoidance - Rear (PCA-R) Available Remote Smart Park Assist

Vehicle specifications , including fuel economy Features and options

Kia America – about us



Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on combined (city/highway) EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see .

2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3

MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.

Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

4 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

5

HomeLink is a registered trademark of Gentex Corporation.

