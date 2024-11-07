Pantheon Development unveils AED 1 Billion project ‘One Central’ in RAK

(MENAFN- Publsh) 7th November 2024, Dubai, UAE: After the successful acquisition of land in RAK Central, Dubai-based Pantheon Development has announced the launch of its latest mixed-use project, the stunning One Central at RAK Central, located in the heart of booming Ras Al Khaimah.



Spanning an impressive 450,000 sq. ft., this innovative development will feature 312 residential apartments, a Grade A office building, and hotel apartments – all designed to offer an unmatched living experience surrounded by stunning sea views of the golf course, the new Wynn resort, and world-class amenities.



Residents will enjoy fantastic leisure options just minutes away, including Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, and the Wynn Resort, along with unobstructed views of the golf course, the sea, and expansive natural landscapes. Additionally, it is positioned within RAK Central, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing regions for tourism, leisure, and real estate, making it a prime location for future growth.



The project boasts an ideal location just six minutes from the iconic Marjan Island, home to the world’s largest Wynn Casino and pristine beachfronts, with effortless connectivity via close access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and E11, ensuring seamless travel to Dubai and beyond.



“RAK Central is poised to become a vibrant financial district, and One Central is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development. “Our vision in RAK Central Masterplan is more than just a real estate endeavour – it is a pivotal step towards building a sustainable, innovative, and economically robust community that will benefit residents, businesses, and the broader Northern Emirates region for years to come. We are aiming to create communities that not only meet the needs of modern living but also enhances the quality of life for our residents through innovative design and sustainable practices.”



One Central is designed for those who desire a harmonious blend of luxury and nature. The first phase will include a variety of floor plans, featuring studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, with select two-bedroom apartments boasting exclusive amenities such as an attached pool. Residents will enjoy over 25 luxurious amenities, including an infinity rooftop pool, sky lounge, jogging track, cinema, and a dedicated dog park.



With a total sale value of approximately AED 1 billion, One Central is set to be a landmark development in Ras Al Khaimah. The development is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.









Leading global real estate consulting firm Betterhomes, one of the world’s most respected firms with more than three decades of experience, has been appointed as the exclusive sales partners for One Central.



“We are thrilled to be appointed as the exclusive sales partners for One Central in collaboration with Pantheon Development,” said Richard Waind, CEO of Betterhomes. “This project represents a landmark opportunity for both buyers and investors, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury living and flexible financing options. With our extensive suite of services and deep-rooted network, Betterhomes is well-positioned to significantly add value to One Central, guiding prospective owners and investors through every step of this extraordinary development.”





