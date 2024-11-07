China reveals plan to enhance ice, snow economy, targeting USD211B by 2030

(MENAFN) China has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop its ice and snow economy, aiming to boost winter sports, tourism, and equipment manufacturing. The strategy projects a value of 1.5 trillion yuan (approximately 211 billion U.S. dollars) by 2030, reflecting the government's commitment to the sector's growth. This initiative builds on the 2015 pledge to engage 300 million people in winter sports, a target that was exceeded before the 2022 Winter Olympics, with 346 million participants reported by 2021.



Despite the progress, experts highlight ongoing challenges, particularly in the development of skilled talent. Wang Xueli, a professor at Tsinghua University, noted that the foundation for winter sports was initially weak, and overcoming this gap will take time. Nonetheless, the new strategy emphasizes youth development, with a focus on establishing national youth teams for key winter sports. The government plans to integrate winter sports into school curricula, with physical education programs encouraging participation at all grade levels. Additionally, a nationwide system of youth competitions will be introduced.



The plan targets northern regions such as Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang as central hubs for the winter sports sector. These areas will see expanded training facilities, elite sports hubs, and the hosting of international events. The government also aims to develop three to five globally recognized winter tourism destinations to position China as a top international destination for winter sports and tourism.



Experts like Fu Baosen from Shenyang Sport University see significant potential for these regions, with local governments eager to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the growing ice and snow economy. The policy is seen as a catalyst for regional economic development, particularly in the north, where winter sports infrastructure and tourism are poised for rapid growth.

MENAFN07112024000045015839ID1108861626