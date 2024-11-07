Trump's election sparks expectations of expansionary fiscal policies, bond market shifts
Date
11/7/2024 8:43:24 AM
(MENAFN) Representative Donald trump was selected the 47th leader of the US on Wednesday and he is expected to accept expansionary fiscal regulations, like tax drops and escalated spending on infrastructure, Sank Manukyan, global markets expert at IS Investment, informed a Turkish news agency.
Manukyan mentioned that some activity in futures began prior to the Fed's rate cut, and this momentum grew stronger afterward.
He pointed out that the superior in tie yields improved, that signals that escalation doubts continue, and the worries that the two presidential nominees won’t perform correctly on budget debts, therefore activity in bond markets grew even stronger.
He also noted that attention has now shifted to the Fed, as potential alterations in the US government could affect bond yields in the short term.
MENAFN07112024000045015682ID1108861615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.