Multiple countries, institutions call for UN Security Council to halt weapons delivery to Israel

(MENAFN) A combination of 54 nations and institutions made a joint appeal to the UN Security Council on Monday challenging immediate action to end the delivery of arms and gear to Israel during its conflict with Gaza strip.



The Palestinian mission to the UN declared in a statement on X that “Fifty-four countries and organizations make a collective call to Members of the UN Security Council for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power.”



The statement also emphasized the significance of obeying to global policy and former resolutions. It quoted General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24, approved on September 18, 2024, that requests for limitations on arms transfers in conditions where there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”



Since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, Israel has maintained a relentless offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an urgent ceasefire.



Local health authorities report that nearly 43,300 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 102,260 others injured.



Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

