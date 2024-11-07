EU defense chief says union faces several existential challenges

(MENAFN) The European Union is facing several existential challenges, according to Andrius Kubilius, the bloc’s commissioner-designate for defense and space. During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kubilius highlighted key threats such as conventional warfare, hybrid attacks, and the growing militarization of space. He emphasized that these dangers are compounded by underinvestment in the defense sector and the fragmented state of Europe’s defense equipment market. Kubilius warned that strategic rivals, including China and Russia, are outpacing the EU in defense spending, putting the bloc at a disadvantage.



To address these challenges, Kubilius called for European lawmakers to support the creation of a European Defense Union. He stressed that the EU must contribute to NATO’s military deterrence and defense strategies, but without competing with the alliance. The EU’s role, he argued, should be to help develop the necessary capabilities and resources to support NATO’s plans. This would involve greater collaboration and unity in Europe’s defense efforts, moving beyond national approaches to create a stronger, more integrated defense framework.



Kubilius also urged the EU to increase its defense spending, emphasizing the need to "spend more, spend better, spend together, and spend European." He argued that achieving a true single market for defense would be crucial for scaling up defense equipment production and meeting demand. This would help ensure that Europe is better equipped to respond to current and future security threats. By pooling resources and focusing on shared defense objectives, Kubilius believes the EU can bolster its defense capabilities and maintain its global standing.



On the topic of space, Kubilius highlighted the importance of Europe’s participation in the ongoing "space revolution." He argued that the EU must continue advancing its flagship space programs and work toward securing autonomous access to space. To support these goals, he suggested that the European Investment Bank’s lending policies could evolve to facilitate more funding for defense and space initiatives. Additionally, Kubilius called for larger budget allocations for defense and space in the next multiannual financial framework to ensure that the EU remains competitive and secure in both domains.

