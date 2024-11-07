South Korean leader publicly apologizes for controversies surrounding First Lady

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol publicly apologized on Thursday for the controversies surrounding First Lady Kim Keon Hee, following criticism over her involvement in various issues. President Yoon’s remarks came in response to recent allegations against his wife, who has been scrutinized for allegedly accepting a luxury handbag improperly, engaging in stock manipulation, and influencing decisions. Yoon took full responsibility, stating in a televised address that his own "shortcomings and lack of virtue" had contributed to the situation, as reported by Yonhap News.



Among the allegations against Kim are claims of her involvement in stock manipulation with Deutsch Motors Inc., a South Korean BMW dealer. Prosecutors, however, chose not to indict her, citing her lack of knowledge that her accounts were used in the alleged scheme. President Yoon acknowledged that Kim’s actions may have fallen short of public expectations, noting that she should have shown “greater caution” in her conduct.



In his address, Yoon also spoke against a bill proposed by the opposition, which calls for a special counsel to further investigate the allegations against the First Lady. He dismissed the bill as "unconstitutional" and described it as “political propaganda.” Yoon argued that allowing such an investigation would only deepen political divisions, suggesting that the bill serves the opposition’s interests more than the nation’s.



Notably, Yoon's address did not include any comments regarding recent tensions with North Korea, an issue that has grown increasingly significant as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate. His focus remained solely on addressing the controversies surrounding the First Lady and his opposition to further legal proceedings on the matter.

MENAFN07112024000045015839ID1108861535