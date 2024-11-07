TikTok to contest Canadian government order to ban app in country

(MENAFN) TikTok announced plans to contest a recent Canadian government order demanding the app close its operations in Canada due to national security concerns. This decision, disclosed by Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday, mandates TikTok to shut down its offices in Toronto and Vancouver. While Canadians can still access and use the app, Champagne advised users to proceed with caution when engaging with TikTok, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity awareness.



Minister Champagne clarified that the government will not restrict Canadians from accessing TikTok or producing content on the platform. However, he stressed the need for Canadians to understand the potential risks associated with social media platforms, particularly concerning data privacy and the management, sharing, and security of personal information by foreign entities. He urged Canadians to adopt robust cybersecurity practices in light of these concerns.



The decision follows an extensive security review conducted by the Canadian government, involving insights and recommendations from Canada's security and intelligence agencies. Champagne stated that the review provided concrete evidence to support the move and involved consultation with other government partners. The action reflects a broader push by Canada to address national security vulnerabilities linked to foreign-owned digital platforms.



In response, TikTok expressed strong opposition to the order, arguing it would lead to significant job losses and negatively impact the Canadian economy. The company stated it intends to challenge the directive in court, contending that closing its Canadian offices and cutting well-paying jobs would serve no one’s interest. Previously, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had advised Canadians against using the app, citing similar national security concerns.

