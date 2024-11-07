Cashman Preload Cryogenics (CPC) Has Been Awarded A Contract For A 100,000 M3 LPG/Ammonia Storage Tank In Gibbstown, NJ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashman Preload Cryogenics (CPC), an affiliate company of Jay Cashman Inc, has been awarded a contract by Delaware River Partners (DRP) for the engineering, procurement, (EPC) of a 100,000m3 full–containment, liquefied (LPG/NH3) storage tank in Gibbstown, NJ.

The 26-million gallon LPG/NH3 state of the industry, full-containment storage tank will have an outer precast, prestressed concrete wall with an inner carbon steel shell and carbon steel dome.

260' in diameter by 135' tall, the tank will be constructed on a concrete mat foundation supported on 1300 piles.

The tank will be designed to contain liquefied propane (or ammonia), at temperatures as low as -60°F, providing the owner operational flexibility to store various products in the tank over time.

"This is the third full containment tank project awarded to

CPC in the past two years and represents one of the largest tanks built in recent years," said Eric Reaman, President of CPC.

"CPC's prestressed concrete tank design allowed our client to promote its commitment to operational safety with a full-containment storage solution, maintain schedule and quality while ensuring that budget requirements were met."

Work on the tank started in October 2024 and will be complete in 2026.

About CPC

CASHMAN | Preload Cryogenics (CPC), part of the Preload International family of companies, has been pioneering the research, development, design, and construction of prestressed, precast, sliding base concrete tanks for liquid storage applications for nearly a century. In 1930 Preload designed and constructed its first water storage tank and since 1952, Preload has designed and constructed more than 30 low temperature and cryogenic storage tanks and many more dike walls for the storage of LNG, LPG, LOX, and Ammonia, Preload has been recognized as the forerunner in the engineering and construction of circular prestressed concrete liquid storage structures.

