Global Surgical Tables Market To Hit USD 2.67 Billion By 2032 Research By S&S Insider

Surgical Tables Market

The surgical tables is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR, driven by rising surgeries and demand for advanced healthcare equipment.

- S&S InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to S&S Insider, The Surgical Tables Market Size was estimated at USD 1.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Surgical Tables Market Expands as Hospitals Worldwide Seek Enhanced Imaging and Operating CapabilitiesThe surgical tables market worldwide is seeing significant growth, driven by the rising investments in healthcare technology and infrastructure globally. Advancements in medical equipment technology, along with the increase in healthcare expenses, are improving surgical capabilities and patient care standards on a worldwide scale. Countries are focusing on advancements in medical equipment, supplies, and technology to update healthcare services. The utilization of AI, ML, IoT, and robotics in surgical tables has enhanced their capabilities for intricate procedures, resulting in better patient outcomes.Innovation and Rising Surgical Demand Propel Growth in the Surgical Tables MarketThe surgical tables market is expected to continuously grow due to technological advancements and the increasing number of healthcare facilities. The rising need for advanced imaging features is fueling an increasing demand, as the Nautilus offers high-resolution imaging from various angles using a flexible C-arm and multi-axis motions. The Nautilus can function as a standalone urology treatment table with improved radiation control due to its adaptable X-ray tube positioning, allowing 360° accessibility for endoscopic and surgical procedures.Hospitals are more and more looking for advanced surgical tables to handle complicated cases, like those caused by chronic ailments in advanced stages. The American Cancer Society estimated almost 1.9 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2023, emphasizing the necessity of surgical procedures. These patterns highlight a strong upward trajectory for the market due to ongoing investments in necessary equipment by healthcare facilities.Get a Sample Report of Surgical Tables Market@Segment Analysis: Dominance of General and Metal Surgical Tables Drives Growth in the Surgical Tables MarketBy TypeGeneral surgical tables accounted for the highest market share of 31% in 2023. The increasing prevalence of general surgeries, such as cardiovascular, ENT, and gynecological procedures, that depend on trustworthy surgical platforms is the reason for this dominance. The CDC's report on the high rates of cardiovascular diseases, which lead to about 655,000 deaths from heart disease in the US each year, emphasizes the importance of having surgical tables that are versatile and long-lasting. Specialized surgical tables, designed for particular surgeries like orthopedic, neurosurgical, and bariatric procedures, are projected to have a higher CAGR of 6.7% in the upcoming years because they can accommodate the distinct positioning requirements of these surgeries.By materialMetal tables accounted for 52% of revenue in 2023, mainly due to their cost-effectiveness and long-lasting nature. Stainless steel and other similar metals are frequently utilized, making these tables a cost-efficient option for numerous healthcare facilities. Meanwhile, composite surgical tables are becoming more popular in specific environments due to their advanced features and lighter weight, despite their higher cost.Key Surgical Tables Market Players:.Allengers Medical Systems Ltd..Alvo Medical.Getinge AB.Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc..Mizuho Corporation (Mizuho OSI, Inc.).Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd..Skytron LLC.Steris Plc..Stryker Corp.Surgical Tables Market Key Segmentation:By Product Type.General Surgical Beds.Specialty Surgical Beds.Radiolucent Surgical Beds.Pediatric Surgical BedsBy Type.Powered.Non-poweredBy Material.Metal.Carbon CompositeBy End-use.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.Specialty Clinics & Trauma CentersRequest An Analyst Call@Regional DevelopmentThe demand for powered and imaging-capable surgical tables continues to dominate the prominent market in North America. The area gains advantages from the extensive use of hybrid operating rooms and a growing quantity of ambulatory surgical centers. Both the United States and Canada are experiencing investments in improving hospital infrastructure and expanding the number of operating rooms, leading to consistent market growth during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is becomes the rapidly growing market due to increased healthcare spending and a notable move towards powered surgical tables. The market share of the region is growing because countries in Asia are seeking advanced models to replace old tables. Moreover, governments in areas such as Latin America and the Middle East are also making significant investments in improving hospital infrastructure, leading to an increase in demand for surgical tables in the coming years. Rising healthcare spending in these areas is driving the uptake of advanced medical devices, thereby fueling the expansion of the surgical tables industry in nations like Brazil and the Middle East.Recent Developments in the Surgical Tables Market.April 2022: Getinge entered a partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to expand access to advanced medical equipment across Africa. This collaboration aims to improve healthcare capabilities across the continent by providing critical medical devices, including surgical tables, to underserved regions..February 2024: Famed Żywiec, based in Żywiec, Poland, showcased a comprehensive range of surgical tables, hospital beds, and related medical equipment at Arab Health 2024, held from January 29 to February 1 in Dubai. This exhibition underscored Famed Żywiec's commitment to meeting the needs of diverse healthcare environments with innovative products.Buy a Single-User PDF of Surgical Tables Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Surgical Tables Market Segmentation, by Product Type8. Surgical Tables Market Segmentation, by Type9. Surgical Tables Market Segmentation, by Material10. Surgical Tables Market Segmentation, by End-use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionBrowse More Insights:Wound Care Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 3.94 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.7% - SNS InsiderPostpartum Products Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.64 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.6% - SNS InsiderAbout Us:S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

