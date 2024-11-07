US launches nuclear ballistic missile on election day for examination purposes

(MENAFN) On Election Day, the US military conducted a test launch of a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a statement from the US Air Force Global Strike Command. The launch, described as part of a "routine" exercise following months of preparation, involved an unarmed Minuteman III missile fired from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:01 pm Pacific Time on November 5.



The missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,759 km) to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands. The purpose of the test was to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of the US nuclear deterrent, demonstrating its ability to deter modern threats and reassure allies. The military emphasized that the test was unrelated to any current global events.



General Thomas A. Bussiere, of the US Air Force Global Strike Command, explained that the airborne test validated the survivability of the ICBM system, which serves as a critical defense pillar for both the US and its allies. The Minuteman III, America’s sole silo-based ICBM, has been in service since 1970 and can travel over 6,000 miles at speeds exceeding 24,000 km/h.



In response to the test, some media reports indicated that the US had notified Russia in advance, following Russia’s own nuclear deterrence drills in October, which also involved missile launches. Despite the tensions, both sides have indicated they are not seeking to escalate the arms race.

