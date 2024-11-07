Om Prakash Chaudhary AAP Joint Secy (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFNEditorial) Om Prakash Chaudhary has been appointed as the State Joint Secretary by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Known for his appreciable social work, Chaudhary is still committed to dedicating his life to the betterment of society.



He brings valuable experience as a former councilor candidate from Khanpur and has made notable contributions to improving cleanliness in his locality. Here is an interview with Om Prakash Chaudhary, the now State Joint Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.







Congratulations, Sir, for being appointed as State Joint Secretary. Can you tell us more about your new position?



“Thank you so much! I feel truly honored to be appointed as the joint secretary of AAP Delhi” He said smilingly.



“This role gives me a chance to make a significant contribution to society, and I believe I have more responsibility than I did before.”



Now, I strive to work hard and want to do something more to solve environmental issues.”







What are the major changes you have made in your previous role as a councilor candidate?



“Previously, as a councilor candidate for Khanpur Ward, I focused mainly on improving the cleanliness of our community.



The major change that I made was the successful implementation of initiatives that encourage people to take part in keeping their localities clean.



Besides, I have motivated people to plant more trees, which has become possible due to my tree plantation drives.”







What is the impact you are willing to make on society through the role you have now?



"I am willing to work hand-in-hand with the people of Delhi to implement meaningful educational reforms. My goal is to create a system where education is not just a privilege for the few but a fundamental right accessible to every individual, regardless of their background or economic status. I will ensure that everyone, from students to everyday citizens, has access to quality education and essential resources.” said Om Prakash Chaudhary appearing determined.







What message do you want to deliver to the residents of Delhi regarding your new role?



“I want to tell Delhiites that I really care about your worries and want to make our community better.



Together, we can improve our schools, keep our city clean, and make sure everyone can get what they need easily.



I encourage everyone to join in these efforts because working together is very important for us to succeed.” added Om Prakash Chaudhary.





