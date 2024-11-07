Trump winner of U.S. presidential election

(MENAFN) Following Fox News' projection of Donald as the winner of the U.S. presidential election, world leaders quickly congratulated the candidate, marking a remarkable return after his exit from the White House four years ago.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his appreciation for Trump’s adherence to the principle of "peace through strength," believing it could help bring about a just peace for Ukraine.



Israeli Prime also congratulated Trump on his return to the White House, calling it "the greatest comeback in history." He emphasized the strengthened U.S.-Israel alliance and praised the victory as a testament to "true friendship."



French President Emmanuel Macron shared his congratulations, looking forward to renewed cooperation with Trump, grounded in mutual respect and shared goals for peace and prosperity.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent his congratulations, expressing his eagerness to collaborate in defending fundamental values like freedom, democracy, and economic enterprise.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recognized Trump’s leadership as key to reinforcing NATO’s strength and promoting peace through power.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump warmly, reinforcing the unbreakable alliance between Italy and the U.S. and expressing confidence in further strengthening the partnership under his leadership.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861191