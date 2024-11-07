Trump appears to have capitalized on growing divide between Democratic Party, Muslim-American voters

(MENAFN) Donald appears to have capitalized on the growing divide between the Party and Muslim-American voters, particularly in the wake of the Gaza conflict, using this rift to strengthen his position in the election that led to his victory.



Historically, Muslim-American patterns have swung between the two major parties, with many aligning with Democrats on issues like political freedoms, diversity, and immigration tolerance. However, Muslims tend to lean conservative on certain social issues, including opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion, due to religious beliefs, which often align with the Republican Party's stance on traditional family values.



A recent study revealed that 65% of Muslims disapproved of Trump’s presidency, while only 20% supported his performance. In contrast, Democratic President Barack Obama enjoyed 76% approval from the Muslim community, while George W. Bush received just 15% approval. Islamophobia, particularly among white supremacists who support the Republican Party, has pushed many Muslims to the Democratic side, despite the party's relatively unchanged foreign policy toward the Middle East and its limited support for Muslim causes like the Palestinian issue.



Robert Macau of the Council on American-Islamic Relations points out that in the past two decades, the Republican Party has increasingly been seen as a center for "Islamophobia," due to policies that are hostile to Muslims. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s stance on minorities has offered American Muslims a degree of refuge, despite concerns about its foreign policy toward the Middle East.



The recent escalation in Gaza and the Biden administration's support for Israel has intensified Muslim-American disillusionment. For many, it has become harder to view the Democratic Party as the "lesser evil" after Biden's backing of a 13-month war in Gaza, which resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and destruction. This stance has led many Muslim Americans, including some within the Democratic Party, to feel betrayed, contributing to a deep sense of frustration and disillusionment within the community.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861145