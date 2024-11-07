Kajol Embraces Her Inner Child

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Kajol recently embraced her inner child in a delightful new social post.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo of herself sharing a candid moment with a little boy. In the sweet image, she is seen plying with the little boy, with his finger in her mouth. Alongside it, the 'Dilwale' star wrote,“Height is beans but who is bigger #babydiaries #smallwisdom #happybaby #stillachild.”

Kajol embraced her inner child in this adorable click that left her fan base in awe. Reacting to it, one user commented,“Adorable.” Another said,“Super super very nice super super mast super.”

The actress is seen wearing a brown top and trousers as she poses for the candid click. Previously, she had dropped her stunning photos in a stylish maxi dress and captioned it,“Exorcist: I'm here to remove the demon that has possessed you. Me: I didn't call you. Demon: I did. #OwnYourDemons #swag #justme.”

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the Netflix thriller“Do Patti” where she played the role of a police officer, Vidya Jyothi. For the first time, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress portrayed the role of a cop in her career.

"Do Patti", directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also starred Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by Kriti whose love for the same man puts them under a determined cop's watchful eye. Sanon took on dual roles for the first time in her career. Kriti portrayed twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Additionally, Kriti is also one of the producers of the film.

"Do Patti" also marked Sheikh's Bollywood debut.

Before this, Kajol appeared in Lust Stories 2, consisting of four short film segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.