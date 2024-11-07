In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Post-Harvest Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The post-harvest treatment market has seen significant growth, expected to increase from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Growth factors include research, extended shelf life, quality demands, loss reduction, and eco-friendly solutions.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The post-harvest treatment market is expected to grow, reaching $2.45 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth factors include economic trends, pest control needs, quality standards, and global supply chain expansion. Trends include climate resilience, freshness demand, sustainability focus, integrated pest management, and automation advancements.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Post-Harvest Treatment Market?

The post-harvest treatment market is expanding as awareness grows around reducing spoilage and improving product appeal. Post-harvest treatments, often backed by government initiatives, enhance crop marketability and freshness.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Post-Harvest Treatment Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are DowDuPont Inc., Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Isolcell S.p.A., Agricoat natureseal Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Food Freshly Pvt Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., JBT Corporation, TOMRA Sorting Solutions Corp, Apeel Sciences Inc., Harvest CROO Robotics, AgroFresh Solution ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size ?

Strategic collaborations among companies are becoming increasingly popular in the post-harvest treatment industry. Businesses involved in post-harvest treatment are forming partnerships and collaborations to foster new technological advancements and product development.

How Is The Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Cleaners, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors

2) By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Post-Harvest Treatment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the post-harvest treatment global market in 2023 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the post-harvest treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Post-Harvest Treatment Market?

Post-harvest treatment encompasses various processes applied to products before storage to minimize spoilage and enhance their appearance and marketability. This treatment primarily focuses on fresh fruits and vegetables, employing methods such as degradation, curing, wax coating, and applying growth regulators to reduce cooling damage in refrigerated storage.

The Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into post-harvest treatment market size, post-harvest treatment market drivers and trends, post-harvest treatment global market major players, post-harvest treatment competitors' revenues, post-harvest treatment global market positioning, and post-harvest treatment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

