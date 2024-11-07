More Than 30 Enemy Uavs Shot Down In Kyiv And Its Suburbs, Debris Falls In Six Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Thursday, more than 30 Russian drones were shot down on the outskirts of Kyiv, with debris falling in six districts of the city.

That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian attacked the capital of Ukraine again at night with combat drones! It was a large-scale attack. Enemy drones approached Kyiv both separately and in groups. The attack took place in waves, from different directions, with UAVs entering the city at different altitudes - both very low and high. The air alert in the city lasted for eight hours. As a result of the coordinated work of the air defense and other units of the defense forces, more than three dozen Russian UAVs were destroyed in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force),” the statement says.

As a result of the attack by Russian attack drones, debris was recorded falling in six districts of the city. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out and were quickly extinguished.

Two people were injured. Their lives are not in danger.

As Ukrinform reported, falling drone debris had been recorded in five districts of the city.