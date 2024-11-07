Iranian FM Says“Terrorists” Operating Along Iran-Pakistan Border Have Links To Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 7 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday that, both Iran and Pakistan believed that the“terrorist” groups operating along their common border, have close relations with Israel.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters, at the end of his visit to Islamabad, while highlighting the joint determination of Iran and Pakistan to counter terrorism, the report said.

Araghchi noted that, Israel launched against Iran on Oct 26, and“terrorist” groups, on the same day, killed 10 members of Iran's law enforcement forces, in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, indicating the close link and coordination between Israel and the“terrorists.”

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Araghchi stressed that, during his trip, Iran and Pakistan decided to intensify joint actions against those“terrorist” groups. The two sides also agreed that Israeli attacks and“crimes” against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon had to stop, he added.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan Monday night for high-level talks on bilateral relations and regional issues.

On Oct 26, the Zionist Defence Forces announced that, it had conducted“precise and targeted” airstrikes on sites in Iran, in response to recent attacks from the country. Iran said, it successfully countered the Israeli attacks, which resulted in only“limited damage.”

On the same day, Iran's police said 10 members of the country's law enforcement forces were killed in a“terrorist” attack in Taftan County of Sistan and Baluchestan earlier in the day.

Jaish al-Zulm, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-IRNA