Stamford Catering Launches Christmas Feast 2024: A Festive Culinary Celebration

'We've always believed that great food brings people together, and this year's Christmas Feast is designed to do just that elevating festive gatherings with dishes that are crafted with care, creativity, and quality,' said Dennis Ng, General Manager of Stamford Catering. 'Our team is excited to help families and businesses celebrate the season and enjoy a memorable dining experience through our catering services.'

Feast Menus and Portions

The Christmas Feast 2024 comes in three formats, designed to cater to different group sizes:



Full Buffet (30 pax & up)



Mini Buffet (15 pax & up)



Party Sets (8-10 pax)



Catering services ideal for large gatherings with a large portion of dishes.Perfect for smaller gatherings that still want the full festive experience.A convenient option for intimate gatherings, with the same delicious menu in a more compact size.Corporate customers will appreciate the four festive bento options, which provide a convenient, individualised way to enjoy Stamford Catering's signature Christmas dishes. These include bento versions of the feast menus and a vegan bento, catering to a range of dietary preferences.For more intimate gatherings, Stamford Catering is offering four cost-saving festive bundles, each thoughtfully curated to include must-have dishes from the Christmas feast. Highlights include the Prancer's Deluxe Bundle and Rudolph's Family Favourites Bundle, which feature dishes like Truffle Cheese Turkey, Braised Beef Cheeks with Mashed Potatoes, and Parmesan Sun-Dried Tomato Crusted Salmon with Citrus Dip.Customers who prefer to create their own holiday spread can select from 29 side orders, ranging from festive mains to indulgent desserts. These sides can be added to existing buffet or bundle orders or used to create a customised bundle of your own. A minimum order of $300 ($324 w/ GST) is required for all bundles and side orders, excluding delivery charges and additional GST.Stamford Catering places a deep commitment to culinary excellence at the core of its catering services. From selecting premium ingredients to ensuring each dish is prepared with meticulous care, every meal reflects the company's focus on quality. Customers can enjoy complete peace of mind, knowing that their Christmas catering packages are prepared to meet the highest standards of food safety and culinary expertise.As Stamford Catering evolves to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients, the company continues to innovate and elevate its catering food services in Singapore . Whether by introducing new halal Christmas catering options or enhancing festive classics, Stamford Catering is committed to making every occasion truly memorable.Hashtag: #StamfordCatering #christmascatering #christmasfeast #christmas

About Stamford Catering

With more than two decades of experience in the catering industry, Stamford Catering has established itself as a premier halal catering service in Singapore. Known for delivering high-quality food and service, Stamford Catering offers a wide range of menu options designed to cater to both household and corporate clients.

