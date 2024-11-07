Gulf Craft's Majestic Fleet Arrives In Doha For Qatar Boat Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Gulf Craft, a global leader in luxury yacht and boat manufacturing, has announced the arrival of its impressive fleet of vessels in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the highly anticipated Qatar Boat Show 2024.

As a key sponsor of this prestigious event, Gulf Craft brings an impressive fleet of more than ten vessels, spanning its celebrated brand portfolio: Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Cruisers, SilverCAT, and Silvercraft.

The show, set to take place from November 6 to 9, will mark a historic return to a that holds a special place in Gulf Craft's history and marks a pivotal moment in the next era of the company's journey.

Gulf Craft's fleet made an impressive voyage from the UAE to Doha, gliding through the sparkling turquoise waters of the Arabian Peninsula. Each vessel showcased exceptional performance and resilience, highlighting the brand's commitment to excellence. Ideal weather added to the experience, making their arrival a memorable display of Gulf Craft's dedication to superior quality.

On display at the Qatar Boat Show 2024 will be a stunning selection of Gulf Craft's finest models, including the flagship Majesty 120 and Majesty 111, alongside the Majesty 100, Majesty 72, and Majesty 60.

Also joining the showcase are Nomad 95, Nomad 65, Nomad 70, and Nomad 75 – each carefully selected to reflect the Qatari market's appetite for luxury and adventure yachts & superyachts. Rounding out the display are the versatile SilverCAT 46WA, SilverCAT 40CC, and SilverCAT 40LUX, with each model tailored for diverse on-water experiences, from family leisure to high-performance cruising.

With a strong legacy in Qatar, Gulf Craft remains at the forefront of the regional yachting industry, building on years of shared success. Guests are warmly invited to Stand OD-14 to experience Gulf Craft's hospitality and discover a range of exceptional vessels crafted to inspire and perform at sea.