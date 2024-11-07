Same Old Syndicate Operating In MP: Sachin Pilot

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, alleging the state's law and order situation has deteriorated more since the new state took over last year.

Addressing a press at Congress headquarters here in Bhopal, Pilot alleged that only the Chief Minister's face has changed in Madhya Pradesh, however, the same old "syndicate that has been operating in previous BJP government, is still operating in Madhya Pradesh."

Hitting at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, the Congress leader said the state's law and order situation is getting worse day by day. "New CM (Mohan Yadav) has failed to control strong nexus involved in looting public money and operating crime in the state," he added.

Highlighting the reports of differences within the state BJP unit, Pilot stated that the situation has emerged due to multiple power centres emerging within the state government.

Before briefing the press, Pilot along with MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha chaired a meeting with party workers in view of the upcoming bypolls in two Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader minister Vishwas Sarang responding on Pilot's allegation, said people of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have rejected Congress in the Assembly elections.

"Congress leaders have nothing to say except to blame BJP when they go to campaign in the bypolls, which is why such baseless allegations are being made," he added.

Pilot, Patwari and Tankha also visited Vijaypur to campaign for Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra, who has been fielded against BJP's Ramniwas Rawat.