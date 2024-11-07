No Farmer Will Be Evicted: Shivakumar On Waqf Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar assured on Thursday that no will be evicted, asserting that the Waqf controversy is a creation of the BJP for gains.

Our is committed to protecting farmers, and no one will be evicted. The BJP has created this controversy in light of the upcoming elections,” the Deputy Chief Minister told persons when asked about the visit of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairperson Jagadambika Pal regarding the claiming of properties of farmers, temples and religious institutions by the Wakf board.

He added that the state's property is a matter handled by the state government, adding that the BJP issued notices concerning Waqf properties in districts like Dharwad even before 2019.

“It was Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government that issued these notices. Now, they are accusing us. They do not want people to live peacefully.” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the BJP is creating unnecessary confusion during the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the by-elections in the state, adding that the people are intelligent and will“teach them (BJP) a lesson”.

“We will correct the errors in the records and protect the farmers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda have already clarified this matter. The JPC does not have the authority to address state matters. If the JPC visits the state, they need to inform the government and officials. The entire committee team should visit. If only the committee chairperson comes, then they are here for party work,” he said.

He added that Jagadambika Pal has come along with BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna.“Are these two members of the JPC,” he asked.

He claimed that those who visited the state are the BJP members and are visiting with political intentions, adding that this committee has no official recognition.

On Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka's questioning remarks, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he has discussed with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya regarding the funding for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

“The BJP Jayanagar MLA has claimed that the situation in Bengaluru has deteriorated since I became a minister. Ashoka insulted the Lokayukta which is a constitutional body by calling it a 'match-fixing' agency,” he said.

JPC Chairperson Jagadambika Pal has lashed out at the state government, saying that without the directions of the state government, it is impossible for the officers to change records and issue notices to farmers and others claiming the ownership of the property to the Waqf board.