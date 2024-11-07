Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Positive Response To Her New Show: ‘Still Processing All The Love’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', has reacted to all the love coming her way.

From showcasing insane combat skills and action to being compared to Sridevi in her acting prowess and her visual comedic stylings, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the talk of the town.

Right from her hardcore action sequences to her beautiful moments of family and vulnerability, Samantha's performance seems to be one for the ages.

Talking about the love she's been receiving with just a few hours of the series dropping, Samantha said,“I am actually still processing all the love that's been pouring in. What an overwhelming response it's been! As artists, we always hope that our hard work is appreciated and with Citadel I feel like every bruise, every injury, even the concussion was so worth it!”

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has been, without a doubt, one of this year's most anticipated series for its legacy, Raj & DK, Varun Dhawan and for Samantha. Audiences last saw her as a LTTE operative in the OTT outing 'Family Man 2' and her Telugu film 'Kushi'. Her fans and audiences have been eagerly waiting for their favourite star to set the screen ablaze with her incredible performance.

And as per reviews and audience reactions, she's done just that - owned her place as an artist, performed with immense vigour, versatility and commitment and above all made the audiences wait worthwhile.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar.

The series streams on Prime Video.