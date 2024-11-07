Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Vice Minister For Foreign Affairs Of Japan
Tokyo: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan HE Okano Masataka.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them as well as a number of topics of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan HE Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri and the accompanying delegation.
