Samsung offers early preview of new operating system "One UI 7"

(MENAFN) offered an early preview of its upcoming One UI 7 operating system at its annual developer conference, showcasing significant enhancements. The next iteration of the system will be compatible with a wide range of Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Z, S, A, M, and F series. The company is preparing to launch the beta version of One UI 7 alongside the Galaxy S24 series, which is expected to be released by the end of 2025. This beta version will be aimed at developers and tech enthusiasts who are eager to explore the new features ahead of the public release.



Although Samsung has not officially disclosed the full details of One UI 7, leaks and rumors suggest that it will introduce several exciting changes to the user interface. These include a refreshed icon pack and an overall design aimed at providing the fastest and smoothest user experience yet. The operating system is expected to bring major improvements in performance, making it a significant upgrade for users of Samsung devices.



One of the most anticipated features of One UI 7 is its customizable lock screen, which will allow users to personalize their device in new ways. Additionally, the update is expected to include new widgets and AI features that are said to be inspired by Apple's intelligence. This integration of AI capabilities could bring smarter, more intuitive functions to Samsung devices, enhancing their usability and performance.



In terms of hardware support, One UI 7 will be compatible with over 50 Samsung devices, spanning flagship, mid-range, and entry-level smartphones, as well as foldable devices and tablets. The update will be rolled out gradually across these devices, and it will also incorporate new Android 15 features, such as improved theft detection and additional enhancements, further improving the overall user experience.

MENAFN07112024000045015839ID1108860103