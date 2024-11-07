(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Product Owner Elly Li-Hsiu Chen (left) and Speaker Team Lead Yuming Fan curated topics such as AI, ESG, and cybersecurity using a producer-led approach, exploring agile applications across industry, government, and academia.

The RSG advisory and volunteer teams, composed of agile enthusiasts, collaborated to support Taiwan's record-breaking challenge of gathering a thousand participants to learn agile together.

World Record-Breaking RSG in Taiwan: Shaping the Future of Agility with AI and ESG

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 1-3, 2024, for the fourth time, with Taipei as the core venue of the Regional Scrum Gathering (RSG), joining 22 other countries in hosting agile events. Organized by the Taiwan Agile Tribe (TAT) and led by TAT President and Event Product Owner, Ms. Li-Hsiu Elly Chen, this year's event, RSG TAIPEI 2024, was record-breaking. "From April 1, over seven months and 18 sprints, with contributions from 32 senior consultants, 50 volunteers, 28 speakers, 30 agile coaches, sponsors, and partners, we brought together an event that set a new benchmark for agile gatherings worldwide,” Chen stated.The remarkable success of RSG TAIPEI 2024 demonstrated the power of agile thinking, team collaboration, and the impact of the Scrum framework, with teamwork creating what seemed like miracles.Taiwan first Scrum Ambassador Dr. Roger Chou,CST, head of the advisory team and International Scrum Ambassador, noted,“The success of RSG TAIPEI 2024 owes much to our advisory team, who have become torchbearers of agility, spreading its spirit and influence across various industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, and academia. Their efforts have laid the groundwork for a more flexible, adaptive future.”A Record-Breaking Gathering with a Thousand Agile LearnersWith a focus on“co-creating knowledge,” RSG TAIPEI 2024 offered three days of learning, combining two days of virtual sessions with an in-person event on the third day. The gathering included 28 sessions covering six major themes, establishing a high-caliber learning platform for the agile community. The third day's event,“RSG World Café x Closing Ceremony,” held at the Grand Hotel Taipei, attracted agile thinking enthusiasts to witness the 2024 Global Top Agile CEO Awards. Also, Former Premier Dr. Mao Chi-Kuo, delivered a keynote on agile intelligence for the event.This year's gathering offered six major themes: Agile Organizations, ESG, DevSecOps, AI, Agile Leadership, and Agile x Everything. Four keynote sessions were delivered by speakers from Taiwan Dr. Roger Chou, CST; Mainland China Ethan Huang, CST; Europe Peter Stevens, CST; and North America Todd Little. These themed sessions allowed participants to learn cutting-edge agile techniques and gain insights on applying agile principles to real-world business challenges.Collaboration in Action: From Planning to ExecutionYuming Fan, the leader of the speaker selection team, guided the process of choosing practical topics and speakers, ensuring that the sessions aligned with market needs. Topics ranged from agile challenges in digital transformation to corporate responsibility within the ESG framework, offering attendees in-depth understanding of how to align agile practices with sustainable goals.“This year, we adopted a 'producer-invited speaker' system, bringing together seasoned experts in agile, which enhanced the professional and practical value of the event,” said Van.RSG TAIPEI 2024 also highlighted the integration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into agile practices. Finance and Sustainability Leader Vincent Wei-chung Lin used the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) approach to drive agile project management, embedding sustainability into each sprint. Lin remarked,“Each sprint is not only about completing tasks but embodies both agile spirit and sustainable practice.” This cross-disciplinary strategy showcased Taiwan's advanced approach to agile and ESG, setting a global example.Led by RSG Marketing Director Shary Li-Hsueh Lai, the event's promotional strategy included the YouTube live program“Late-Night Gas Station: Give Me Five”, airing weekly on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 p.m. With 24 episodes, the program effectively promoted agile education, attracting a large audience and fostering a deeper understanding of agile concepts in Taiwan. This innovative approach helped expand the conference to over a thousand participants, underscoring the strong impact of agile education in the Taiwanese market.Event Coordinator Hong-Ci Zeng emphasized that this year's gathering aimed not only to provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge but also to introduce innovations for agile newcomers, stakeholders, and seasoned experts, offering pathways into agile practices.Pioneering a New Era of AgilityBeyond promoting professional learning, RSG TAIPEI 2024 encouraged resource-sharing and expanded agile influence to promote sustainable development across communities. By connecting cross-disciplinary volunteers and participants, the event deepened the agile spirit across various fields, enhancing social responsibility awareness and inspiring more people to apply agile principles in both work and life.RSG TAIPEI 2024 was a milestone event that showcased Taiwan's depth of agile and sustainability practices to the global agile community. Participants left with expanded agile knowledge and a better understanding of how AI, ESG, and agile practices can address rapid changes. The gathering's cross-disciplinary collaboration embodied the best of agile principles, signaling a new era for agile and sustainable development in Taiwan while setting a new standard for agile communities worldwide.About RSGThe“Regional Scrum Gatherings (RSGs)” are prominent events organized by the Scrum Alliance, aiming to bring together members of the agile community to learn, connect, and share insights and experiences related to Scrum and agile practices. The first“RSG TAIPEI” was held in 2021. This year marks the fourth annual gathering, hosted for the third time by the Taiwan Agile Tribe (TAT), RSG TAIPEI once again set its sights on breaking the world record for RSG attendance, cementing its role as a major international agile event.

