2024 US Elections: 'To My Beautiful Wife', Vice President-Elect JD Vance's Message For Usha Chilukuri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2024 US elections: Vice President-elect JD Vance on November 6 has thanked his wife Usha Chilukuri for her support in the camping for the US presidential polls.





Taking to X, Vance wrote ,“THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.”

With the Trump-Vance win on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is poised to become America's Second Lady, making her the first Indian-American to hold the position. She stood alongside Vance, 39, the Ohio Senator, as Trump delivered his acceptance speech after securing enough votes to return to the White House.





While speaking to Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, "If I maybe get a little bit too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she is way more accomplished than I am. People don't realise just how brilliant she is."

Usha Chilukuri is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Her parents' ancestral village is Vadluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, though Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb.

A bright student and a bookworm, Usha showed leadership qualities, her friends told media.





A Gates Scholar, her career spans Cambridge and Yale, and then clerking for various members of the Supreme Court. Her last job was that of a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School while studying and later married in 2014 in Kentucky. The ceremony was blessed by a Hindu priest at a different event, according to a New York Times profile. They have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

Taking to social media X, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote in a post "I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr.@JDVance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Mrs. Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the Second Lady of the US. This is a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world. I look forward to the opportunity to invite them to visit Andhra Pradesh."

(With inputs from agencies)