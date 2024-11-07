Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Company Joins Motorsports Fans at Red Bull Car Park Drift During Auto Madness Festival

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – November 05, 2024: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group, and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, thrilled motorsport enthusiasts with an electrifying presence at the Red Bull Car Park Drift (RBCPD), part of the Auto Madness Festival, held at Motor City’s Dubai Autodrome on November 2nd and 3rd.



The event, which celebrated the UAE’s vibrant automotive culture, showcased the powerful and iconic Nissan Z Proto, daring attendees to ‘Defy Ordinary’. As the official automotive sponsor, Nissan captivated thousands of fans, bringing together the region’s finest drifters and a community of passionate petrolheads.



The Nissan Z Proto took center stage, drawing admiration for its striking design and advanced performance features. Positioned prominently for attendees to explore, the Z Proto reinforced Nissan's significant influence in UAE motorsport, highlighting the brand’s commitment to delivering powerful, cutting-edge vehicles that embody Nissan’s high-performance DNA.







Over the two-day gathering, attendees included loyal Nissan Z owners, automotive enthusiasts, and sports club members from across the nation. The Auto Madness Festival was a hub of excitement, celebrating the community’s shared passion for cars and Nissan’s latest innovations. Arabian Automobiles’ participation further enhanced its connection with the local car culture.





