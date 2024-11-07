Dubai Parks™ and Resorts announces exclusive flash sale with 20% off and a free extra month on Annual Passes

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2024: Mark your calendars! Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is kicking off an exciting flash sale on its MUST-HAVE Annual Passes, just in time for the UAE’s outdoor season.

Taking place until 10th November 2024, guests can enjoy 20% off on all Gold and Platinum Annual Passes, with prices starting at only AED 476. This is the perfect chance to get your hands on endless fun and a wide range of exclusive perks. Passholders will receive an extra month of unlimited access, enjoying 13 months for the price of 12. This means extra time to create lasting memories, attend special events, and experience all that the parks have to offer.

Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a family looking for weekend fun, or a fan of cinematic adventure and LEGO®, now is the perfect opportunity to get your Annual Pass in the destinations’ most exciting season and unlock over 130 rides, attractions, and shows. With options for Single Park, Two Parks, and Multi Park passes, you can tailor your experience to explore MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, Real Madrid World, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, and more.

What’s included:

• Savings on meals, merchandise, and valet parking

• Skip the lines with Q-Fast access at all the popular rides

• Early access entry to seasonal events, exclusive activities, live performances

• Bonus perks, including discounted entry to other popular attractions in Dubai

The limited-time offer is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to make the most out of Dubai’s top entertainment destinations. Whether you’re treating the family, or gifting friends, this pass guarantees year-round fun, savings, and unforgettable memories.

Claim the discount by November 10th & buy your Annual Passes at the park gate, online at , or via the call centre at 800-AMAZING (2629 464).





