Nikon Z50 II Mirrorless Camera Delivers Powerful Tools For Content Creators Youtube Video First Look Z50 II Camera And Preorder Info At B&H

The new Nikon Z50 II mirrorless camera is the perfect tool for aspiring and professional content creators. This powerful and compact system utilizes a high-performance 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor and is compatible with the expanded catalogue of NIKKOR lenses, which include the popular Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. On top of that, Nikon's newest shooter also features several significant updates over its predecessor, including the latest generation Nikon Expeed 7 processor and an upgraded auto-focus system with flagship-model modes

and capabilities.

Key Features



20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

UHD 4K60p/Full HD 120fps Video Recording

Improved Autofocus, 9 Subject Detection

Dedicated Picture Control Button

Pre-Release Capture, 30 fps Shooting

Bright OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.2" 180° Tilting Touchscreen

SD Memory Card Slot Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Additionally, for those chasing action shots or in a quick-pace environment, the dedicated high-speed capture options allow for 15 to 30 fps bursts and the pre-release capture function anticipates shots one second before fully pressing the shutter.



The functionality of the screen has also received proper care. The users are now able to take advantage of the popular Touch FN option, which enables them to drag their finger on the screen for precise control over the focus point. As for the EVF, Nikon gave it a more streamlined design for comfortability and made it twice as bright for total control in any lighting situation.

After all the mentioned improvements, what makes this camera a great fit for content creators? Additionally, from the 31 built-in color presets, the Nikon Z50 ii is compatible with the Nikon Imaging Cloud, which welcomes a bunch of new possibilities for its users. Not only can you upload to your cloud space directly from the camera, but you receive access to an exclusive website of curated color picture controls (recipes) from selected contributors, allowing you to download their color presets. Additionally, with the purchase of the system, Nikon provides a one-year software that encourages you to create your own presets utilizing professional editing tools.

For videographers, the battery life and frame rates have been significantly boosted providing extended two-hour recordings and up to 60 fps and the upgraded internal 10-bit N‐Log capability

preserves details in highlights and shadows

and expands the range of effects available through color grading. The Nikon Z50 ii is the first Nikon camera to be UVC and UAC compliant collaborating with your webcam for streaming.

For more information about the new Z50 II camera , including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page. Or drop us a line below, and we'll do our best to answer all your comments and questions.

