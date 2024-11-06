505 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Nuevo Emperador, Arraiján, Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) An operation carried out by the National in the Nuevo Emperador area, in the Arraiján district, resulted in the seizure of 505 kilos of cocaine and the arrest of two people.

The operation took place in the La Invasión sector, Nuevo Emperador, when police officers located two people who were transporting several packages in which the drugs were hidden.

During the operation, authorities also managed to seize a shotgun, a satellite phone and two digital scales. Cell phones were also located.



Authorities estimate that the drugs may have been transported initially by sea and then attempted to be taken out by land to other areas of western Panama. Authorities have discovered that drug traffickers are paying local gangs with drugs that help them move their shipments across the country.

So far this year, authorities have seized some 96 tons of drugs, most of which have been detected inside containers or in speedboats intercepted off the coast of Azuero.