Kuwait Cabinet Holds Weekly Session, Reviews Dushanbe Process Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet held on Wednesday its weekly session at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of the Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji stated that the ministers lauded the statement by the Representative of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad at the inaugural session of the fourth senior-level conference on bolstering global cooperation in fighting terrorism and building flexible mechanisms for border security -- the Kuwait phase of the Dushanbe process, held on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled, in his address at the conference, affirmed that the State of Kuwait's hosting of the important convention and its unwavering adherence to the multi-polar action constitute the basis for facing emerging challenges emanating from terrorism. He had stressed on the pivotal role undertaken by the UN program for combating terrorism and the UN Counter-Terrorism Center with respect of the borders security and management, considering that they provide the needed technical expertise for the member states and regional agencies for crafting full scale strategies for the borders security.

He had renewed the State of Kuwait's commitment to the security data swap protocol of 2008, in line with its keenness on combating the cross-border terrorist and criminal groups in the un-demarcated marine frontier zones with Iraq, calling on Baghdad to resume abidance by the protocol.

Al-Mousheri added that the cabinet lauded the Kuwait Declaration issued at the end of the Dushanbe process conference, hosted by Kuwait on Nov. 4-5 under His Highness the Amir's sponsorship, where the conferees called for enhancing the cooperation at international and regional levels to face the border security challenges, affirming the necessity to adhere to the implementation of the UN strategy for combating terrorism and the future charter, in addition to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the following principles and rules, stipulated by the international law and the UN charter, along with the other resolutions issued by the UNSG and the UN General Assembly.

The cabinet called for adherence to boosting the multi-party, regional and bilateral cooperation to confront the threats emanating from terrorism and the organized crimes, in addition to pursuing enhancing the information swap to identify the terrorist networks and their funding, bar extremism that leads to violence and bolstering the capacities of the international security, judicial cooperation, the legal frameworks, updating the border security measures through the enlistment of the anti-terrorism factors in the national strategies.

The Cabinet reviewed outcome of the official visit to the country by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon, his meetings with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The ministers were apprised of the accords and MoUs that had been signed by the State of Kuwait with the Republic of Tajikistan during the president's visit.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet examined outcome of the fifth Gulf conference for cyber security challenges, hosted by Kuwait on Tuesday, under sponsorship of the acting premier, where the conferees tackled cyber strategies, global hazards and threats.

The Cabinet approved forming a board for the Public Institution for Social Security for a three-year mandate, chaired by the Minister of Finance. Members are the institution director general and representatives from the ministries of interior, defense, social affairs, the Civil Service Diwan, the Union of Kuwait Workers and experts.

Moreover, the minsters examined a report by the Audit Bureau regarding examination of the execution of the ministries and public departments' budgets, along with their final account, in addition to a report about top financial indexes, supervisory issues and developments in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. They decided to submit the report to the government performance follow-up apparatus to coordinate with the various departments to carry out the recommendations and seek to avert recurrences of the flaws outlined in the report.

Furthermore, they approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship, including cases of losing or withdrawing it from persons who had acquired it through fraud and counterfeiting, according to the decree-into-law 15/1959. (end) rk