Nearly 600 Children Remain In Combat Zone In Donetsk Region
Date
11/6/2024 7:27:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 580 children remain in front-line towns and villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Dmytro Petlin, head of the directorate of operational duty service, communications, alerting and informing the population at the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense Work at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this at an online briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"There are about 61,000 people, including 580 children, in the settlements that are classified as an area of active hostilities, and these are 19 communities," Petlin said.
According to him, these communities with front-line towns and villages include Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvanivka, Siversk, Illinivka, Kostiantynivska, Lyman, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Marinka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Ocheretyne, Selydove, Vuhledar and Novoselivka.
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108859073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.