Lockton Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Neha Sharma as Senior Director - People & Culture

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai; November 6, 2024: Lockton, the world’s largest privately held insurance brokerage firm, announced the appointment of Neha Sharma as Senior Director – People & Culture for its India operations. This strategic addition to Lockton India’s leadership team underscores the firm’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and high-performing work culture aligned with its growth ambitions in the region.

Neha joins Lockton with an extensive experience of over 17 years in diverse HR roles spanning multiple industries and global markets. She has a proven track record in talent acquisition, organizational development, HR transformation, and strategic workforce planning. Her expertise in building robust HR frameworks, facilitating large-scale cultural transformations, and leading diversity and inclusion initiatives has earned her prestigious industry recognitions, including the India 50 Best HR Leaders Award (2021) and a spot on WAH Story’s 40 Under 40 list for her inspirational career journey.

Dr. Sandeep Dadia, Chief Executive Officer & Country Head Asia Board Member, Lockton, expressed on the appointment, “We are thrilled to welcome Neha to our leadership team at Lockton. Her dedication to fostering inclusive, high-performing teams will play a key role in promoting our values, enriching our culture, and accelerating business growth. With her outstanding expertise and leadership, we are excited to reach new milestones together and confident she will lead our team to even greater achievements”.

Prior to joining Lockton, Neha held senior HR leadership roles at companies such as Sanderson, TrueBlue Inc. and Yatra Online, where she successfully led learning and development initiatives, talent management, and strategic HR programs. In her new role, she will work closely with Dr. Sandeep Dadia, overseeing the HR function to align with Lockton’s strategic goals, focusing on nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Lockton’s cultural values as the company continues to scale and deepen its impact in the Indian market.





MENAFN06112024005232011781ID1108858805