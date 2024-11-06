Gardens Residences Sets A New Standard For Luxury Apartment Living In North Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial shot of Gardens Residences, with views extending toward the Miami skyline and nearby greenery.

Exterior of Gardens Residences with a large 'Now Leasing' banner displayed on the side.

An inviting pool deck with sun-shaded areas, set against the backdrop of the Gardens Residences building.

Gardens Residences offers a modern blend of style, comfort, and convenience with resort-style amenities in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gardens Residences, North Miami's newest mid-rise community by Omega Real Estate Management Group, is now leasing. This nine-story development sets a new standard for luxury living, with high-end finishes and amenities designed to bring a resort-style atmosphere to daily life. Each residence, available in 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom layouts, combines modern functionality with elegance, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows for light-filled spaces.

“Our goal at Gardens Residences is to offer a living experience that goes beyond just four walls,” says Sebastien Scemla, CEO of Omega RMG.“We're excited to welcome residents into a community that embodies both comfort and modern convenience, where people truly feel at home.”

Residents enjoy a wide array of amenities, including an infinity-edge pool with private cabanas, a fully equipped fitness center, and a dedicated yoga area for wellness. Indoors, the inviting lobby lounge and club room provide space to unwind, socialize, or work in a luxurious setting. The community's pet-friendly features, including a dedicated dog-washing station, enhance its appeal to animal lovers.

Located in the heart of North Miami, Gardens Residences is close to destinations like Biscayne Bay, local shopping centers, and cultural attractions, blending residential tranquility with urban excitement.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Gardens Residences at (754) 225-7984 or visit gardensresidences.

JOHN LAGO

Omega Investors Group LLC

+1 754-225-7984

...

