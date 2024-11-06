CPF Holds Empowering Dialogue Sessions For University Students In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- The Foundation (CPF) recently hosted a series of interactive dialogue sessions for students at the University of Jordan- Aqaba, continuing its mission to engage and empower the next generation of leaders.The event, which drew participation from university officials including Nazeeh Btoush, Vice President of the University and Head of the Aqaba branch, along with deans, faculty members, and students, provided a dynamic for exchanging ideas and gaining valuable insights from experts.The first session, centered on "Tourism Media Content," featured a group of experts who explored effective ways to use media in promoting Jordan's tourism sector.The discussion covered the country's rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage, along with strategies for leveraging social media to enhance tourism awareness and attract international visitors to the Kingdom's key landmarks.The second session, "Mind mapping for goal achievement," introduced students to innovative tools for organizing thoughts and setting clear goals. Experts demonstrated how mind mapping can help students structure their ideas, plan effectively, and improve problem-solving abilities.The session also highlighted how these techniques can be applied in academic and professional settings to foster creativity and organized thinking.Btoush underscored the importance of such events in helping youth develop the skills necessary to navigate the challenges of today's job market.He also highlighted the opportunity for students to learn about the Foundation's various programs, stressing that these sessions provide a unique chance for students to connect with thought leaders and build networks that will support their personal and professional growth.Throughout the sessions, the speakers shared their expertise on using creative media content to promote tourism, emphasizing the power of digital platforms and social media in showcasing Jordan's diverse attractions.The discussions reinforced the potential of innovative tourism media as a tool for driving economic growth and advancing sustainable tourism in Jordan.