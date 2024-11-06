Crypto Euphoria

Market Picture

The surged with excitement as its capitalization jumped 7% in just 24 hours, reaching $2.45 trillion and briefly peaking at $2.48 trillion, matching the highs seen in July. Trading volumes since the start of the day were the highest since early August and have a chance of surpassing those levels.

Bitcoin has been a key driver of the crypto market rally, rising 6.6% over the past 24 hours to an all-time high of $75.4K before retreating to $73.8K at the time of writing. The current move is within a rising channel that has been in place since September. Its upper border is now near $76.6K (above the recent highs), and the RSI is far from overbought, suggesting that there is still upside potential.

Dogecoin rallied nearly 55% from its November 3rd lows to Wednesday afternoon's high, fuelled by Trump's improved chances of victory and anticipation around the election results. In addition to the general positivity for cryptocurrencies, speculators are betting on Musk's potential position in the new administration. The Tesla founder and head of X (formerly Twitter) has maintained the recognition of one of the first meme coins for many years.