Techmediabreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Deemed“Awardable” By Dod's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)
(“D-Wave”) announced it has achieved“Awardable” status in the US Department of Defense's (DoD) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which showcases cutting-edge technologies for potential DoD adoption. This designation endorses D-Wave's annealing quantum computing technology as a vetted solution for addressing complex challenges in logistics, manufacturing, scheduling, drug discovery, and sustainability. D-Wave collaborated with Clipper Defense to present use cases, including supply chain and transportation logistics optimization, highlighting the company's potential to support DoD mission objectives.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
