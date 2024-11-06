35 Palestinians Killed In Gaza, Israel Issues New Evacuation Orders

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Israel keeps up pressure on northern Gaza

WHO official says over 100 patients to be evacuated Seven killed in raid in West

Israeli forces issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and carried out military strikes which Palestinian medics and said had killed at least 35 people since Monday night.An late on Monday damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, killing at least 20 people, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.Ten were killed in central areas of the Palestinian enclave - six in separate airstrikes on Gaza City and the town of Deir Al-Balah, and four in the town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics and health officials said.At least five others were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia north of Gaza City, medics said later on Tuesday.Later on Tuesday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets over Beit Lahiya ordering residents who have not yet left their homes and shelters housing displaced families to quit the town completely."To all those who remained at homes and shelters, you are risking your lives. For your safety you have to head south," said the leaflet, which was written in Arabic.Palestinians said the new attacks and Israeli orders for people to evacuate were aimed at emptying areas to create buffer zones.France's foreign minister will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday, a day after US elections, to press Israel to engage diplomatically to end the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of war in Gaza, health authorities in Gaza say, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.Announcing plans for a rare transfer of patients out of Gaza, a World Health Organization official said more than 100 people would be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday, including children suffering from trauma injuries and chronic diseases.They will travel via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel before flying to the United Arab Emirates, said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.Some will then go on to Romania, he said, adding that 12,000 people were awaiting transfer. He said he was hopeful it would be facilitated by Israeli authorities.In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least seven people were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military raid and airstrikes.Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.