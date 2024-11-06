Biggest Gathering Of Healthcare Experts In UAE, Health Magazine's Beyond Pink Event Takes The Lead In Championing Women's Health Issues

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Focusing on raising awareness about crucial women's issues, Health Magazine hosted the Beyond Pink event at the Grand Hyatt, in collaboration with Prime Health, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Orchid Reproductive & Andrology Services, Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Pharmacy, and MPC Healthcare. This event brought together individuals from all walks of life to engage in meaningful discussions on pressing issues affecting women's health, including breast cancer, heart health, gynecological well-being, mental health, and nutrition. The initiative aimed to underscore the importance of proactive health management and provide a supportive environment for sharing knowledge and experiences related to wellness and treatments available in the UAE.

Health Magazines Beyond Pink Event Takes the Lead in Championing Womens Health Issues

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi delivered an inspiring keynote address, highlighting how womens health issues extend beyond individual concerns, affecting families and communities as a whole. "When women prioritize their health, they uplift not just themselves but their families and society at large," Oberoi stated.

The event featured two enlightening panel discussions, bringing together a diverse group of healthcare experts, including oncologists, gynecologists, cardiac specialists, nutritionists, and mental health professionals. The first panel, titled 'Empowering Women's Health: Early Detection & Preventive Care,' included Dr. Arun Karanwal, Specialist Medical Oncologist at Prime Hospital; Dr. Purnima Gondane Sweetman, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Clemenceau Hospital; Dr. Yasir Parvaiz, Interventional Cardiologist at Clemenceau Hospital; and Dr. Partha Das, Deputy Director of Orchid Fertility Clinic, who is a Reproductive, Endocrinology, and Infertility Consultant. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Partha Das commented, "Addressing womens health holistically is vital. Each aspect of health is interconnected, and empowering women through knowledge is our collective responsibility."

In addition, highlighting the importance of preventive screening, Dr. Arun Karanwal, Specialist Medical Oncologist from Prime Healthcare Group, said, "Early detection plays a very important role in improving survival rates in breast and cervical cancer. Those with a family history of cancer must undergo preventive screening from an early age. Women should also undergo screening for colorectal cancer, which has a high prevalence."

The second panel, 'Significance of Mental Wellness, Nutrition & Personal Journey of Recovery,' featured Dr. Adnan Ahmadizad, Psychiatrist at Thumbay University Hospital; Ms. Nour Al Mahmoud, Nutritionist at Prime Hospital; and cancer survivors Ms. Thelma Susano and Ms. Jeannelyn Jarder.

The highlight of the event was the inspiring accounts shared by Thelma and Jeannelyn, who bravely battled breast cancer and emerged as advocates for womens health.

Making a telling comment on the state of women's health globally, Mr. Sreekumar Brahmanand, Board Director at Clemenceau Medical Centre, Investments Director at Dubai Investments, Executive Committee Member of the Indian Business and Professional Council, Board Member of Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospital, Dubai, remarked, "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been a staggering backslide in the management of women's health worldwide. Health is not just the absence of disease; it is defined by the WHO as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. Women often juggle multiple roles, which increases their stress levels as they balance home and career. As far as women's health goes, we need to think beyond breast cancer and focus on building positive mental health for women by fostering a supportive environment, prioritizing self-care, and encouraging healthy social connections. It is high time."

The event was also supported by a number of leading partners, including BNW Developments, My Govindas, Splash, Solitario, Mrs. Kusum Dutta, Thumbay Group, Friends of Cancer Patients, and Pink Caravan.