Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Pacifier (CNC-1027)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced mother of four, and I thought there could be a better way to keep a pacifier clean between uses," said an inventor, from Lenoir, N.C., "so I invented the POPPY PACI. My design eliminates the need for separate caps that can be extremely easy to lose."

The invention provides an improved design for a pacifier. In doing so, it ensures that a cover/holder is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases sanitation, and it protects the nipple against lint and dirt when not in use. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers who use pacifiers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1027, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED