1Inch Appoints A New Chief Compliance Officer

“1inch places a strong emphasis on user protection, building consumer trust and creating a lasting impact in the Web3 space,” says Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder.“A strong foundation begins with a culture of security, compliance and a dedication to doing things the right way. We're thrilled to have Hedi on board, as her decade of experience and keen insight into evolving regulatory trends will be invaluable to our continued growth and long-term success.”

“In this landscape, my role as a compliance and policy leader can be instrumental in bridging the gap between DeFi protocols and regulators,” comments Hedi.“By proactively engaging with policymakers, I can help educate them on the benefits of DeFi and advocate for frameworks that encourage innovation while protecting consumers. I can contribute to creating industry standards and best practices that align with regulatory expectations without compromising on the decentralized ethos of DeFi.”

“This approach will help shape policies that support the sustainable growth of DeFi while addressing systemic risks, thus building trust and ensuring the ecosystem's long-term viability,” she adds.

Hedi's leadership will be key to guiding the 1inch Group along a sustainable and responsible path for future growth. Hedi brings a wealth of experience from a cross-continental career in traditional finance and banking, having worked with global institutions like HSBC, where she managed financial crime and regulatory teams across Europe.

She also serves as Vice Chair of the Digital Asset Task Force for the Global Coalition on Fighting Financial Crime, founded by the World Economic Forum. As a prominent advocate for public-private partnerships in the digital asset space, Hedi has collaborated closely with Europol and Interpol and has been appointed as a digital asset expert for the UNODC and OSCE, advising and educating regulatory bodies and member states on developing robust regulatory frameworks for the digital asset sector.

In her new role, Hedi will oversee a joint legal, security and compliance team in navigating the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. The team is comprised of a dedicated taskforce of legal and security counsels who cover a wide array of global legal issues and topical research, as well as a versatile security and compliance function including: a permissionless security, a regulatory compliance function looking after licensing and registrations matters across jurisdictions and adherence to local requirements; a global compliance team of Money Laundering Reporting Officers; and specialists in compliance operations focusing on a safe and responsible client onboarding process including rigorous compliance controls throughout the user lifecycle.

