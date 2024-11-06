(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global onchain company, has issued updates for November 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Collaborates with PizzaPets to Launch Exclusive Giveaway of 1,500 Pets

OKX Wallet has collaborated with PizzaPets , Bitcoin's first fully onchain Tamagotchi-style game, to offer an exclusive giveaway of 1,500 'Pets' to eligible wallet users. This giveaway, which begins on November 6 and ends on November 13, offers a unique chance to own a piece of gaming history.

Key highlights:



Distribution of 1,500 'Pets' exclusively to OKX Wallet users

No minting fees required for participants Winners will receive their 'Pets' via airdrop upon launch



Participation requirements:



Enter the giveaway via this OKX Drops page

Hold ≥ 0.0002 BTC (on Taproot) during the giveaway period Complete simple social media tasks, such as following Pizza Pets, PizzaNinjas and Megapunks on X



Selected participants will receive their 'Pets' via airdrop when the PizzaPets game launches. Once distributed, these pets will become part of an exclusive collection that can never be replicated.

PizzaPets is a new initiative by the team behind Pizza Ninjas , one of the top Ordinals communities, and is designed by Megapunks. The game will unfold over several months, challenging players to make strategic decisions about their 'Pet's' care and development. Each 'Pet' features:



11 unique 'Pet' types

6 evolution stages

Permanent on-chain recording of all interactions Real consequences - deceased 'Pets' are permanently removed from the game

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com